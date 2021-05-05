HERSCHER — They both came in different ways Wednesday, but Bishop McNamara's baseball and softball teams left Herscher both accomplishing the goal they departed west on Route 17 for to begin with — defeating their rivals.
The Irish baseball team took advantage of some early Tiger miscues to build an early lead they held onto for a 9-2 win, while the softball team got back-to-back two-run hits from Grace Edwards and Jacqueline Allaway in a four-run sixth inning that gave them an 8-5 victory.
Edwards, who said she had some nice back-and-forth talk with her cousin and Tigers outfielder Mia Ruder before the two met for a pregame hug, had a little extra motivation to spark the Irish's rally in the sixth inning, when she ripped a Colby McDivitt offering into the gap to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 Irish lead.
"I just had to do my job," Edwards said. "I was down [in the count] 1-2 so I just had to make contact."
The next at-bat, Allaway was called upon to pinch-hit and came through with a looper that found the outfield grass and drove in two more to give the Irish a lead they wouldn't relinquish down the stretch.
"She's just a clutch ballplayer and a great athlete overall," Irish coach Joe Tholl said of Allaway. "And timely hitting was a huge thing for us today."
That timely Irish hitting also came in the form of taking advantage of seven Tigers errors, which led to four unearned runs on the afternoon. Despite the defensive woes, Tigers starter Alison Hassett was able to keep Herscher in it, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits.
"As a former pitcher and now as a coach when you give up five, six, seven outs in an inning it’s no fun to be in the pitcher’s circle," Tigers coach Mike Cann said. "The defense has to have the pitcher’s back and the offense can only bail you out so much."
The Tigers did get a few timely hits themselves on the afternoon, including a two-out, RBI single on an 0-2 count from Allie Decman that scored Ruder and gave Herscher a 3-2 lead after five innings.
It was the combination of solid pitching from Hassett and reliver Colby McDivitt, as well as some big hits, that allowed the Tigers to remain in the game despite their defensive woes.
"Even though we had plenty of defensive miscues I felt like our pitching and our bats bailed us out time and time again and kept us in it," Cann said. "They did pull away and went up 8-4 but we didn’t quit and kept fighting to the end.
"We were scraping and scratching at the end but the one thing that stands out was the defensive miscues because I thought that was the difference in the game."
In the circle for the Irish was Cloie Cole, who went all seven innings and allowed five earned runs on nine hits one day after teammate Olivia DeLuca threw a no-hitter against Elmwood Park.
"The more I get to see [the pitchers] the more I enjoy being around them; they learn what I like to call and I learn what they want to throw," Tholl said. "It’s a marathon not a sprint and we’re gearing for [the postseason]."
In the marathon that was Wednesday's baseball game between the Irish and Tigers, McNamara was hot out of the starting gate and came to the finish with just as much of a fury, scoring four runs in the first and four more in the seventh to bookend their 9-2 win.
Three of those early Irish runs in the first all came on a pair of Tigers errors, which Irish coach Kurt Quick said the Irish needed to take advantage of after their bats went cold during the middle of the game.
"We were able to take advantage of a couple of their early mistakes which helped us momentum-wise," Quick said. "We didn't hit the ball like we wanted to but we played good defense and took advantage of their miscues early on."
The Tigers showed signs of life with runs in the second and third, but after such an early hole, coach Eric Regez said their comeback attempt wasn't enough to make up for it, which was partially due to Irish pitchers Bryce Hiatt and Levi Crosswel.
"We’ve developed a terrible tendency to get off to a terrible start and then in the middle of the game come around, but by then it was too little, too late," Regez said. "To that point, their pitchers deserve a lot of credit; they fell behind [in counts] and battled back and their defense was outstanding."
Hiatt allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits over two innings and Crosswel came in for five innings of scoreless relief on just two hits and a handful of clutch defensive plays behind him.
"Levi hasn’t thrown a lot and did a great job," Quick said. "Those guys hit the ball but we were able to make plays behind him and keep them at bay."
Six different Irish players recorded hits Wednesday. Quick said he saw some good things out of the lineup in the tail end of Saturday's 7-2 loss at Bradley-Bourbonnais that have carried into the team's current three-game winning streak since.
"We started hitting the ball against Bradley and that helped us take two against Timothy Christian and steal one in Herscher tonight," Quick said. "Hopefully we keep it rolling."
STAT BOOK
In the softball game, Edwards totaled four RBIs on four hits and scored a run. Mallory O'Connor was 2-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Anna Beckman had two hits and two runs. Diamond Blomlie singled twice and scored.
Mary Kanak paced the Tigers at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. Decman had a pair of RBI singles and Rylie Hartman and Hassett each had an RBI single of their own.
On the baseball diamond, RJ Dolton and Jack Baud each went 2-for-4 with a double. Boud drove in a pair and scored a run and Dolton notched an RBI. Crosswel, Matthew Arseneau and Caden Martin each scored twice while Crosswel and Arseneau also drove in a run apiece.
Daven Arseneau and Clay Schultz each had a pair of hits for the Tigers. Schultz added an RBI and Camden Berns had an RBI single.
UP NEXT
The Irish baseball team visits Ridgewood at 4:30 p.m. today, the same time the Irish softball team visits Rosary and the Herscher baseball team visits Wilmington. The Tigers softball team travels to Dwight at 4 p.m. Friday.