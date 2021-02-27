KANKAKEE — The month of March serves as Women’s History Month, and to honor local women for their contributions in the community, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong is set to host the Fourth Annual Phenomenal Woman Awards.
The ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. March 24 in the fourth-floor auditorium at the Kankakee Public Library. The program will be broadcast live on Comcast local channel 4 and the City of Kankakee’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.
“It is my honor to continue to uplift and recognize women who remain dedicated in their efforts to make an impact in our community,” Wells-Armstrong said. “This year is even more significant as our nation is now led by the first woman Vice President. Women are phenomenal leaders; caring for their families, breaking glass ceilings and impacting their communities. They deserve to be supported and celebrated.”
2021 honorees are:
• Amy DeLong, teacher for Kankakee School District 111
• Beverly Hood, professor for Olivet Nazarene University
• Christy Smith, business owner of DressWell Boutique and e.volve Clothing Co.
• Deborah Jennings Ivy, New Vision Missionary Baptist Church
• Kathy Peterson, executive director of community benefit for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital
• Patricia Santoyo-Marin, director of the Center for Inclusive Excellence for Saint Xavier University
• Vernice Maloney, Garden of Prayer Youth Center.