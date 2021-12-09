Cody Smith
csmith@daily-journal.com @CSmithTDJS
BOYS
Head coach: Zack Myers (fourth season)
2020-21 Record: 3-6
Conference: Illinois Central Eight
Roster
# Name Pos. Class Height
3 Trey Malone G Jr 5’7”
4 Jayson Singleton G Jr 5’10”
5 Ethan Godsey G Jr 5’11”
10 Gavin Herbst G Sr 6’2”
11 Porter Chandler G So 6’4”
12 Carter Drazy G Sr 6’1”
13 Wes Dwyer F Jr 6’2”
14 Nicky Johnson F Sr 6’4”
15 Manny Carrera G Sr 6’3”
20 Matt Regan F Jr 6’0”
22 Owen Pequette F Jr 6’0”
23 Aiden Yore F Sr 6’2”
Young Panthers look to build off late-season winning streak last winter
Last season Manteno felt its first losing season under head coach Zack Myers, but even in multiple defeats the Panthers picked things up by winning three of their last four games to gain some much needed momentum heading into this season.
Besides losing its starting guard Liam Bivona (12.2 ppg., 3.1 rpg.) from last year Manteno will be bringing back nearly all of its key pieces who helped the squad turn the corner late in the season during last year’s shortened season.
Leading the charge will be returning senior forward Manny Carrera and sophomore guard Nicky Johnson. Carrera will be the Panthers’ biggest threat inside the paint, both as a scorer and on the glass, after having averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game last season.
Johnson, on the other hand, will look to mature in his second season as the team’s primary ball-handler after having averaged seven points, three rebounds and two assists per game during his 2021 freshman campaign.
“Senior Manny Carrera will lead the charge in the middle creating a lot of tough matchups for teams,” Myers said. “Nicky Johnson is a long, athletic sophomore point guard, who will look to build upon a solid freshman campaign and take his game to the next level.”
On top of returning Carrera and Johnson, Manteno is set to bring back a talented senior guard Carter Drazy. Sitting at 6-foot-1, Drazy is a solid combo guard who can not only finish at the rim, but draw fouls and make free throws when it counts.
Although the trio of Carrera, Drazy and Johnson will be the focal point to the Panthers having success this season coach Myers will also look for his pivotal newcomers Porter Chandler and Gavin Herbst to make solid contributions.
“Our team will be long and athletic with a lot of energy,” Myers said. “We look to compete near the top of the conference and take that momentum into the postseason.”
GIRLS
Head coach: Bethany Stritar (fifth season)
2020-21 Record: 2-7
Conference: Illinois Central Eight
Roster
# Name Pos. Class Height
2 Gianna Boros G Sr 5’6”
3 Chloee Boros G Sr 5’6”
4 Denita Chandler F Sr 5’7”
10 Mia Robbins G/F Sr 5’5”
11 Sydney Sosnowski G So 5’2”
12 Lyndsey Greenquist G Sr 5’7”
14 Alexa Willis G Jr 5’6”
22 Grace Sundeen G/F So 5’8”
23 Drew Hosselton F Jr 5’9”
30 Ashtyn Wischnowski G/F Sr 5’6”
32 Sara Schmidt F So 5’7”
33 Kylie Saathoff F Jr 5’9”
44 Katherine Gaffney F Jr 5’6”
Panthers return several key pieces that hope to take the next step
This season head coach Bethany Stritar will be looking to notch her first winning season since taking over the girls basketball program in 2017-18.
After a 2-7 overall finish last season Manteno plans to put more tallies in the win column this year after having returned nearly all of its roster from last year’s shortened season, besides Anjoelina Wicker and leading rebounder Emma Riner (seven rebounds per game).
Leading the way for the Panthers this season will be senior Chloee Boros, who’s coming off a season where she notched Illinois Central Eight All-Conference honors by averaging six points per game last year.
Boros along with her five other senior class members — Denita Chandler, Gianna Boros, Lyndsey Greenquist, Mia Robbins, and Ashtyn Wischnowski — will look to bring veteran stability to a squad who’s been relatively youthful over the past few seasons compared to its other ICE Conference counterparts.
On top of finally having more veteran presence up and down the lineup the Panthers will also be bringing back its 2021 Team MVP and leading scorer Kylie Saathoff (seven points per game) who is set to make another giant leap in her third season as a junior forward.
Another returning junior forward in Katherine Gaffney will bring a much-needed presence inside on the glass after having averaged five rebounds per game (second on the team) last season as a sophomore.
Manteno will also look at a pair of sopohmores to make some much needed contributions at the guard positions. Second-year varsity player and current sophomore Sydney Sosnowski is primed to make more of a presence this season after having gotten limited time on varsity level last season as a freshman.
In addition to Sosnowski, the Panthers will also ask sophomore Grace Sundeen to pitch at various moments this year in her first season on the varsity level.
“We’re excited about our upcoming season,” Stritar said. “We have a strong senior group and a powerful junior class that can do big things if we can take care of the ball and make shots. We’re looking to get a few more games in the win column this year.”