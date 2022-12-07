Each year on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans and visitors from all over the world come together to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
A further 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft.
On Aug. 23, 1994, the U.S. Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Every year, remembrance events are held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, culminating in a commemoration ceremony on Dec. 7. I would like each reader to take a moment to reflect on the catastrophic loss of our servicemen and give thanks for their ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms that we enjoy today.
Given the vitriol our country has experienced with midterm elections, it is worth mentioning that what divides us cannot be greater than how we act within a civil society. Our daily behaviors impact our interactions with others and can create a template for younger generations to emulate. Within that philosophical dimension, it lets us spread civility and not condescending attitudes or behaviors toward others in our day-to-day communications.
An epic grind prevails when we are condescending toward others creating an atmosphere of toxicity. A compelling article written by Frances Dodds titled “10 Behaviors People Find Condescending,” illustrates prime examples of condescending behaviors that people may find unpleasant in our daily interactions. I will highlight Dodds’s salient points and then make my comments in parenthesis on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Explaining things people already know: (Dysfunctional leaders often engage in “mansplaining” strategies and making the recipient feel inadequate or not possessing the same level of knowledge they possess. The key dimension is never to assume someone does not understand you, but you can ask clarifying questions to ascertain their engagement and support of what you are discussing.)
2. Telling someone they “always” or “never” do something: (Ineffectual leaders often resort to this tactic and create a universal and broad generalization of someone’s behavior. This universal constant creates a toxic attitude, as is unfair to paint someone in the corner broadly. Instead engage in Emotional Intelligence and promote empathetic reasoning to correct your team’s performance or attitudes.)
3. Interrupting to correct someone’s pronunciation: (High-minded leaders often feel it is their job to fix everyone and often engage in this condescending behavior. While it may be tempting to correct other people’s grammar or mispronunciations, it often derails their confidence when you do this in public. Rather, take a lighthearted moment in private, and say, “I always struggled with this word, and it is pronounced this way.” It allows everyone to save face.)
4. Saying, “Take it easy.” (Inept leaders often say, “Take it easy, chill out, calm down or relax.” These fruitless comments often promote negativity as the recipient feels devalued or their emotions are considered invalid or excessive. A more pragmatic approach is to engage in an honest and open discussion, let everyone be heard, and then evaluate how to move the conversation toward the intended solution.)
5. Saying you “actually” like the idea: (Ego-centric leaders habitually think they have all of the solutions, so when they offer this passive-aggressive slogan, it makes the recipient feel like; finally, the boss thinks I did something clever, and they never expected that from you. Simply put, say, “I liked your idea,” and leave the qualifying adjectives out of the conversation.)
6. Doling out compliment sandwiches: (Non-diamond-level leaders employ this quaint but tiring strategy of giving a compliment, giving a brutal critique, and then offering up with another compliment. It is very transparent to the recipient that you care about throwing sugar and vinegar at them. Instead, give an honest assessment in your feedback and offer constructive strategies to deal with the issue at hand.)
7. Demeaning nicknames like “Chief” or “Honey.” (Unpleasant leaders often use these patronizing nicknames, which are belittling, and often antagonize the intended recipient. Effectual leaders call people by their proper names. This faux-submission posturing and this one-size approach of being overly friendly results in people viewing you as inept and out of touch with dealing with people successfully.)
8. Patting people on the head: (In general, it is never a good idea to touch someone when communicating, especially if they are a team member, client, direct report or stakeholder. Patting someone on the head is akin to pinching, caressing or smacking someone, so do not engage in those callous or malicious behaviors, which are inappropriate and may be considered unlawful battery. Keep your hands to yourself and engage in meaningful conversations without touching someone.)
9. Name-dropping: (Self-absorbed or pathetic individuals like to drop names to feel superior to others in the conversation. Mediocre leaders often use this pretentious strategy of name-dropping to impress others. Diamond-level leaders impress people with their actions and not whom they know. There is a significant difference between your actions and those with whom you purportedly know.)
10. Telling someone, “Come on, you know better than that: (Disparaging leaders utilize these shame-on-you tactics, which only belittle and present a parental attitude of rebuke and ridicule. While these holier-than-thou reprimands may seem warranted, they are never successful strategies for changing behaviors and only creates a more toxic and derisive environment.
Exceptional leaders can use mistakes as crucible learning moments for the team and should never publicly give their admonitions. Offering judicious glimpses of politely disagreeing with someone is undoubtedly notable; sometimes, it is better just to let it go.)
In the final analysis, we strive to be a civil society based on laws and respect for each other. As articulated by Jim Leach, “Civility is not about dousing strongly held views. It is about making sure people are willing to respect other perspectives.”
From another viewpoint, Joshua Lederberg unequivocally said, “All of civility depends on being able to contain the rage of individuals.”
As we move forth in the spirit of this holiday season and remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day, let us bring forth the lifeforce of civility and non-condescending behaviors. As a country, our culture is defined as the worst behavior our society tolerates. Therefore, let us honor those who died fighting for our freedom and make them proud that we are indeed a country worth fighting for based on respect, values and civility to one and all.
Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu