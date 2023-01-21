Conversation

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. This year, Clove Alliance (formerly KC-CASA/ISAS) is offering several free virtual events targeted for parents, teens and professionals in the community.

Daily Journal staff report

February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Local organizations are hosting events during the month to shine a light on how to understand and prevent the issue of teen dating violence.

Clove Alliance webinars

