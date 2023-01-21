February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. This year, Clove Alliance (formerly KC-CASA/ISAS) is offering several free virtual events targeted for parents, teens and professionals in the community.
February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Local organizations are hosting events during the month to shine a light on how to understand and prevent the issue of teen dating violence.
Clove Alliance webinars
According to Clove Alliance, one in three teens in the U.S. is a victim of physical, emotional or sexual abuse from a dating partner. These violent relationships have serious consequences for victims — putting them at higher risk for substance abuse, eating disorders, risky sexual behavior, suicide and adult re-victimization.
Clove Alliance is offering free virtual webinars for professionals working with teens, Preventing Teen Dating Violence: A Community Approach. These trainings will be held via Zoom from 5-6 p.m. Feb. 7 or noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 22.
This training would benefit any professional working with teens including teachers, social workers, school staff, coaches, youth group directors, youth pastors, non-for-profits and more.
To register for either of these trainings, go to clovealliance.org/events/. CPDU’s/CEU’s will be provided at no additional charge upon successful completion of the training. For additional information, reach out to Clove Alliance’s Prevention Department at prevention@clovealliance.org.
‘Love Is…’
Harbor House in partnership with the Illinois Coalition for Community Services, the Kankakee Public Library, and the City Life Streets to Work Program are set to present “Love Is…?” — a youth spoken word showcase — taking place from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St.
“The goal for this event is to give local youth the opportunity to raise awareness about teen dating violence and what love should be in a fun, open and creative space,” Jenny Schoenwetter, executive director of Harbor House, said in a news release.
Jeronimo Speaks, a spoken word and hip-hop artist in the Midwest, will be the emcee and will perform. Jeronimo has released three spoken word EPs and has been awarded Spoken Word Artist of the Year by the P.O.E.T Organization. This event also will include catering by Kountry Gurlz Kitchen, as well as free raffles.
This free event is open to the community. Those who want to participate have to be between the ages of 12 and 25. To learn more about how to sign up, go to harborhousedv.org/events, call 815-932-5814 or email info@harborhousedv.org.