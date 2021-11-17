Nov. 18
Kankakee Kultivators meeting
At noon in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, the Kultivators will meet and install new officers for 2022. The day’s program will be presented by Colleen Nelson: “Christmas Fresh Greens Decorating Inside and Outside Your Home.” Anyone interested is invited to join the meeting.
» 815-932-9452
Nov. 19-21
BEST BET
KVTA’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, join KVTA at the Lincoln Cultural Center — 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee — for a production of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
Nov. 20
BEST BET
KVSO concert
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Drive, Bourbonnais. This is the second show of the season and features music from Mexico.
» 815-214-9555 or office@kvso.org
BEST BET
Harbor House Donation Drive
From 8 a.m. to noon, donations can be dropped off at 430 W. Merchant St., Kankakee. The organization is in need of toilet paper, paper towels, multicultural hair products, new pillows, new twin-XL bed sets, baby powder, and diapers in sizes 5, 6 and 7. There also is an Amazon Wishlist where items can be sent directly to Harbor House. View the list at a.co/89PQC4h.
Peotone Tree Lighting
Starting at 3 p.m. on North and Second streets in Peotone, the village will be lighting the Christmas tree. There will be bonfire pits, s’mores, hot chocolate and a performance by the Peotone High School choir. At 5:30 p.m., the mayor will present the tree lighting.
» 708-258-3279
Jackyl at Watseka Theatre
Multi-platinum selling band Jackyl will return to The Watseka Theatre at 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. opening act followed by the main performance. Tickets are $50 per person (plus a $5 handling fee). For an additional $15, concert-goers can have dinner in conjunction with the show.
» Tickets: watsekatheatre.com/112021jackylconcert.html; 815-993-6585
Nov. 21
BEST BET
Holiday Sip & Shop
From 2 to 6 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center — 102 S. Oak St., Herscher — there will be a holiday sip and shop featuring small businesses. There will be holiday drinks and snacks.
» 815-426-9867
Nov. 24
Senior Bingo
From 10 a.m. to noon at the KVPD Rec Center, join a morning of bingo fun. They will be playing dime-card bingo games with a few special-prize games thrown in. Pre-registration is required.
» Register: kvpd.org or 815-939-1311
Nov. 25
A Turkey Time Giveback
From noon to 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library — 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee — Taya & Company will host a free Thanksgiving dinner and celebration. The day will include dinner, DJ, transportation, live music, games and prizes. Donations can be sent via cash app $TurkeyTimeGiveback. The event is for anyone in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.
» Call Taya at 815-216-5734
Nov. 27
Moon Cookie’s Small Business Saturday
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moon Cookie Gallery — 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee — will host a Small Business Saturday event featuring art from over 60 local and regional artists. There will be raffle prizes, goodie bags and more.
» 815-295-2997