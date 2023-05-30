The Well Manteno (copy)

Tiffany and Shawn Parpart, of Manteno, are the owners of The Well, a coffee shop that opened its doors in October near Manteno's Square on Second.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

While Recharge Coffee Co. has left the building, coffee is still on the menu at 47 1/2 W. Second St. in Manteno.

The Well in Manteno celebrated its grand opening in October and sold a whopping 669 drinks over the course of 12 hours. For those who like math, that equates to nearly 56 drinks per hour — just shy of one drink per minute.

“We felt overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Tiffany Parpart, who owns the business with her husband, Shawn. With help and input from their three kids, Parpart described it as “a family affair.”

