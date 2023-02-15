Thriving Twenty

Front, from left: Brit-Anne Wilkening, Logan Van Allen, Dominique Ahramovich, Bradie Ryan, Ari LaGesse, Bri Haug, Miya Petitgoue, Emily Strysik, Courtney Zimmerman, Samantha Woodmaster, Stephanie Hasselbring, Marissa Bush-Janowski. Back, from left: Spencer Glover, Tim Gordon, Patrick Wilder, Jordan Chapman, Tocarra Eldridge, Ekua Gilbert-Baffoe, Matt Strysik, Kyle Cassady, Zach Webber. Not pictured, Michael Keigher. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Being that there is so much unique talent in our area, Lifestyles of Kankakee County wanted to highlight people doing exciting things locally. This became “Thriving Twenty” and celebrates 22 (with two sets of two business partners) individuals under age 40 making their mark in Kankakee County.

Selections of participants were based on outside nominations and touches on many facets of various industries.

There are small business owners, healthcare workers, local volunteers, people involved in performing arts, educators, artists, realtors, professionals in long-time Kankakee County businesses, and those dedicating their work to animals, children, the homeless and more.

