Though few have had the chance to spot it yet, the wall mural in Knack Brewing & Fermentations certainly draws the eye. A colorful collection of curvy shapes and swirling lines, the playful, vaguely fruity mural in the soon-to-open Kankakee brewery is the creation of Melissa Mesenbring of Bourbonnais.
“I try not to do anything too realistic,” Mesenbring said of her bright, pop modern style.
It may be Mesenbring’s first wall mural displayed in public, but it’s far from the first piece that has been in the public eye.
“I've been doing art since grade school. I always liked it,” she said. “My grandfather was an artist and advertiser for Sears I believe, so art's always been in the family.”
In high school, Mesenbring participated in Kankakee Community College’s annual High School Art Exhibition, where her pieces placed first in pottery and second in painting.
Since then, you may have seen some of her “obnoxious-looking” crocheted chain jewelry and scarves, blankets and hats at Moon Cookie Gallery in years past.
Mesenbring first began completing art commissions under the name Eye Alone Art around seven or eight years ago when, after multiple people approached her, she discovered there was a demand for her work. Now, she accepts projects that seem the right fit mostly through word-of-mouth when she has time outside of her job — managing the office for 2HT Kidney Care in Bourbonnais — and raising her two kids, Cadence, 10, and Jackson, 8.
“I know art can be therapeutic,” she said. “I've always found it as a big stress reliever. It's just a matter of finding the time between working full time and kids and all that stuff.”
The art is on the wall
One of Mesenbring’s main artistic areas is creating indoor wall murals, many for children’s rooms, including for her own.
“I think I started testing out when my daughter was born,” she said about murals. “The baby nursery was the first time I really kind of just went for it to see how it would translate to a wall and then it worked out well.”
That baby nursery wall featured turtles, trees and other wildlife. Since then, Mesenbring has completed murals in the homes of family and friends with scenes of forests, rainbows, airplanes and more. When she is commissioned to complete a mural, she prepares by seeing the space.
“I'll usually go and look at the wall first, see how big it is. Now I'll do that,” she said.
The artist listens to what the customer wants in terms of style and color scheme.
“I'll ask them to give me any sort of reference photos of different styles or things that they're looking for,” Mesenbring said. “And then I'll try to make, you know, my own version of what they're looking for.”
When there is a specific subject or detail to be realized, Mesenbring said she rough sketches a design before beginning to paint. For Knack’s mural, however, the guidance was loose. She knew the owners wanted something organic and poppy – even more so than her usual style – based on a reference photo.
“There was no scenery or a certain subject matter we were going for, it was more about organic shapes and colors,” she said. “But I think for the size of the wall and for the composition of the brewery, I think it adds a lot of color and adds a lot of life to the building.”
To finish the wall, Mesenbring estimated she worked on the mural over three different days at the brewery space, each time working for a few hours. A large mural takes her between six and 12 hours to complete.
Knack, located at 789 S McMullen Ave, Kankakee, features pieces from other local artists, including APalm Creations and Courtney Zimmerman. The brewery is preparing for a spring opening.
A pop of culture
On the smaller scale, Mesenbring also paints high-contrast, boldly colored pop art portraits, usually based on iconic images of musicians or celebrities. Her recent favorite portrait uses dramatic black paint splatter and cold neutrals to depict Kurt Cobain. The process to create a portrait starts with manipulation of an image on a digital program to heighten the contrast and distort it.
“I'll project it, trace it out,” she said. “And then use my best judgment on where the shadows and shapes should go so that it's still recognizable.”
Mesenbring has stockpiled portraits and other paintings in her garage, though she has been too busy to add to them recently. Before it closed, she hoped to show her portraits at Feed Arts and Cultural Center. Kankakee area artists, some also featured at Knack, are inspiring to Mesenbring.
“Seeing how well the community embraces local artists makes me want to get back into it more,” she said. “I feel like my art's been asleep for too long.”
By painting more and possibly returning to ceramics, which she worked well with in high school, she hopes to revive it. Her most recent piece – made for a friend – was a canvas featuring a colorful forest that glows under a blacklight.