Flipping through his portfolio, artist Alan Byron Hampshire comes across press clippings from MV Times, a newspaper in Martha’s Vineyard. The clippings, featuring his paintings of the area, dubbed him the “Watercolor Wonder.”

After a decade-and-a-half working with oils, the Kankakee native found that his preferred medium was watercolor. Starting his artistic journey in New York City, Hampshire found himself painting murals, such as a commission for Carnegie Hall. He’d later move to Martha’s Vineyard, where he’d create dozens upon dozens of watercolor works of the quaint ocean town.

When he moved back to Kankakee, just before the pandemic, he brought his work and his cat, Ashton Kutcher, with him. As quarantine hit and everyone was stuck inside, Hampshire passed the time by going around Kankakee to paint the city’s churches.

