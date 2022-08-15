The ability to select unique and eye-catching pieces for one’s own wardrobe or interior decor is an art. The ability to do it for other people is a talent. Melissa Mattingly and Nina Piolatto are experts in both abilities, as proven with their new downtown Kankakee store, Madame Saint Vintage. The co-owners have an eye for finding and selecting vintage items that beautifully dress the bodies or homes of locals.

The resurgence of vintage items has taken the fashion and interior design world by storm. The trend is inspired by several reasons, Mattingly and Piolatto said, including an increased interest in sustainability and an interest in having unique items. There is also that love of nostalgia.

“Since we've opened, it's great to hear people say, ‘My mom had this, my grandma had this, I remember this when I was a kid,” Mattingly said. “People find things that are special to them where they remember from their childhood, which is cool.”

Recommended for you