On one of their first dates over a decade-and-a-half ago, Andy and Amy Palmer painted their way through Bob Ross art kits. With both having a lifelong predilection for art — with Andy attending college for art — it's no surprise that art became their eventual business. Known for their unique earrings of different colors and materials, the Aroma Park couple developed APalm Creations some 10 years ago.

“A big part of it was getting pushed out of my comfort zone,” said Andy, referring to a friend encouraging him to sell his college-made artwork at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market.

Always tinkering with different woods and materials, Amy convinced her now-husband to begin creating earrings in 2012, the year after the farmers’ market debut.

