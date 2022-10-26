October is known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Of course, breast cancer — along with all other variations of cancer — affects patients and families all day, every day. And no one knows this more than Dr. Annabelle Veerapaneni, oncology medical director at the Riverside Cancer Institute.

When discussing the word “prevention,” Veerapaneni said it’s more about focusing on ways to reduce risk, as prevention isn’t truly possible.

“In terms of cancer in general, it's just something that happens as a natural process of going through life,” she said. “So it's like, what can you do to reduce your risk? You [can] reduce your risk by getting screened pretty regularly. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, [it’s about] trying to encourage women to get their mammograms.”

Recommended for you