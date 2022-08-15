15museum-veronica1 (1).jpg

Kankakee County Museum executive director Veronica Featherston. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The year was 2012, and soon-to-be-college-graduate Veronica Featherston took on a volunteer role with the Kankakee County Museum. Fast-forward 10 years later, and that same individual is now the museum’s executive director.

“I never imagined the possibility, but am so grateful and honored to be in this role,” she said.

The museum, which houses county history in the form of books, artifacts, exhibits and more, has been Featherston’s home-away-from-home for the last decade. Starting as a volunteer, she would eventually become the curatorial assistant before becoming curator. For the last year-and-a-half, she’s been the executive director.

