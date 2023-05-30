Bubbles & Barks Lindsay Green

Bubbles & Barks owner Lindsay Green sits in the waiting area of her pet grooming shop in Bradley.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

On a warm and sunny Good Friday, Lindsay Green is busy grooming a small cockapoo aptly named Bunny. Based on Bunny’s demeanor, one would think she was at the park or playing with a new toy instead of at the groomer, a place many dogs dread.

“I’m way more concerned with the dog's mental and physical health,” Green said of the appointments. “Obviously I want them to look great, but their experience and how they’re reacting is more important.”

If a dog is scared or stressed, they’ll take a break from the haircut and stop to play.

