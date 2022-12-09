Social media is a great way for people in different locations to communicate with one another. This is true for relatives across the country, friends on different continents and librarians in different parts of the state. The latter was the case this fall when Amanda Belcher, a librarian at Bourbonnais Public Library, and Hannah Swale, a librarian at Kankakee Public Library, teamed up with Jenna Harte-Wisniewski from Evergreen Park Library to present at a conference in Rosemont on the subject of TikTok and what it’s done for their respective libraries.
Belcher said that Harte-Wisniewski reached out to her and Swale about putting a presentation together about why libraries are using TikTok and how people can get involved if they haven’t yet started one at their library.
“It’s kind of a new thing, but it’s pretty much boomed,” said Belcher.
Swale added that Harte-Wisniewski was looking for libraries in Illinois that were actively using TikTok in order to take part in the panel presentation at the Illinois Library Association Conference.
“There were a lot of different topics throughout the conference, but ours was kind of the only media- and marketing-related one,” said Swale, who recalled they spoke to a room of about 100 audience members.
Both local libraries are active on TikTok as it gives an opportunity to visually showcase what is happening day-to-day inside the library – which isn’t just books. The hour-long presentation, titled "LibraryTok: Libraries Embracing TikTok as a Form of Engagement," discussed how TikTok provides an outlet to show patrons, both current and potential, everything that a library offers.
“We talked about advocacy and the resources out there, and we talked about the camaraderie amongst libraries, like fellow librarians really bonding over your love of libraries,” explained Swale. “Then we talked about camaraderie amongst staff, too, ‘cause it's just so fun to make [TikToks] together.”
In summary, she said the theme of the presentation was to break the stereotypes of not only libraries but librarians and what they mean for their communities.
“It’s not all cardigans and shushing,” Belcher said with a laugh.
During the presentation, Belcher spoke about the best ways to work video-making into one’s day and workflow. Swale talked about overcoming obstacles when trying to launch an account and trying to make it a regular part of a staffer’s day. And Harte-Wisniewski talked about how to motivate staff to be involved and how to make it less intimidating for staff.
The three collectively spoke about the different impacts they’ve seen in their communities and the “feel-good comments” they’ve received because of the videos.
So how was it to step outside of the community and represent their respective libraries?
“It was really awesome,” said Belcher of her first library conference. “To be asked to present was just a huge deal to me. I felt really honored to promote the library in that way.”
Swale echoed the same, saying the experience was “exhilarating.”
“It was really thrilling to be up there and be able to talk about this thing that is just normal for us [and] to try to get other people excited about it,” Swale said. “It’s a complete honor to represent, not only our libraries, but our community amongst libraries from all over the state.”
TikTok o’clock
Belcher said that the Bourbonnais Public Library creates a few videos per week, and she feels that the platform is “intergenerational.”
“I thought it was a really good opportunity for us to get our name out there in a different arena,” Belcher said of the social media platform. “A lot of our patrons are already using TikTok [including] a lot of the younger demographics, but it's not just the younger demographic scene.”
She said that even if people don’t have a TikTok account, they are able to see videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram as the videos are cross-promotional.
Kankakee Public Library also makes several videos per week and made a splash over the summer when they made a Wes Anderson-inspired video that garnered over one million views.
What’s in a library…
Both Belcher and Swale agreed that using TikTok is not only a great way to reach patrons, but a fun way to collaborate within the library as many hands are on deck to make the videos.
“It’s been, creatively, really great for us as a library to collaborate and do some fun stuff,” Belcher said.
Videos give them a chance to show off what’s new on the stacks, but also all of the other resources libraries have to offer. This ranges from DVDs, computer services and, Swale noted, Kankakee’s “Library of Things,” which allows patrons to rent items such as a Crockpot. The Kankakee employee connected what libraries have to offer to the conference’s theme “At the Heart of It.”
“We're trying to show that libraries really can be the heart of their community,” Swale said. “One of my big things is that libraries are a place that can mitigate risks. Maybe you literally need a place to sit down and have heat, or air conditioning in the summer. Or you need to print off a resume because you're going for a job interview. All of those things can be handled within the walls of the library.”
Belcher agreed, sharing that the Bourbonnais Public Library’s mission statement is “becoming the heart of the community.”
“[It’s] providing any kind of service that we can to help our community grow and learn and discover new things and just be a safe place for them,” Belcher said.
