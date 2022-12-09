Social media is a great way for people in different locations to communicate with one another. This is true for relatives across the country, friends on different continents and librarians in different parts of the state. The latter was the case this fall when Amanda Belcher, a librarian at Bourbonnais Public Library, and Hannah Swale, a librarian at Kankakee Public Library, teamed up with Jenna Harte-Wisniewski from Evergreen Park Library to present at a conference in Rosemont on the subject of TikTok and what it’s done for their respective libraries.

Belcher said that Harte-Wisniewski reached out to her and Swale about putting a presentation together about why libraries are using TikTok and how people can get involved if they haven’t yet started one at their library.

“It’s kind of a new thing, but it’s pretty much boomed,” said Belcher.

