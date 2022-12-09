It’s no secret that Illinois winters are rough. Temperatures plummet and daylight is fleeting. This makes it difficult to find the motivation to exercise. Factor in the holiday season and all of its tasty treats and delights, and it’s easy to stray away from one’s regular workout and eating habits. There are plenty of ways to stay active while indoors, and a variety of food options to keep your diet balanced.

At-home exercise

We all know we should be exercising consistently — at least 30 minutes a day of moderate physical activity, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can be tough to find the desire to brave the cold to go to the gym in the winter, but there are exercises one can do from the comfort of home.

Recommended for you