It’s no secret that Illinois winters are rough. Temperatures plummet and daylight is fleeting. This makes it difficult to find the motivation to exercise. Factor in the holiday season and all of its tasty treats and delights, and it’s easy to stray away from one’s regular workout and eating habits. There are plenty of ways to stay active while indoors, and a variety of food options to keep your diet balanced.
At-home exercise
We all know we should be exercising consistently — at least 30 minutes a day of moderate physical activity, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can be tough to find the desire to brave the cold to go to the gym in the winter, but there are exercises one can do from the comfort of home.
Air Squat: The air squat is a highly effective exercise that targets your thighs, hamstrings, quadricep and glutes. Position your feet slightly wider than the width of your shoulders, and then drop into a squat position with your thighs parallel to the floor. Keep your hands near your chest while maintaining a vertical stance around your upper body, and then return to the starting position.
Jump Squat: Jump squats are excellent for developing your strength while simultaneously targeting the glutes, quads, hips and hamstrings. For this exercise, you'll need to position your feet slightly wider than shoulder width and squat down partially with your thighs above a parallel level. Drop your hands down to your side, then bring your arms up near chest height while you quickly stand and jump into the air — land softly in a squat position and transition to the next rep.
Squat Hold: While the squat hold can be challenging, it will develop lower body strength and core control and improve your balance. Start by bringing your hands to chest height and lower your body into a deep squat position. Your thighs should be parallel to the ground but aim for a deeper position if possible. Next, push your feet into the floor and engage your glutes and core to remain stationary. Ensure your torso is upright, and don't lean forward as you hold the stance for 20 seconds. The burning sensation throughout your body means that you're doing it correctly.
Bird Dog Hold: Bird dog holds strengthen your back muscles and relieve lower back pain. They also target the upper and lower body by boosting your core and glutes. To start:
Position yourself on all fours on the ground, placing your knees on the floor below your hips and your hands below your shoulders.
As you engage your core and keep your back straight, lift your left arm and stop when it is in front of you at the same level as your shoulders.
Push your right leg out until it is completely straight.
Hold for a minimum of five seconds before swapping to your right arm and your left leg. If you struggle to lift a leg and an arm at the same time, you can always select the easier option by lifting only one of them at once.
Make sure you have plenty of water and your favorite music and you’re good to go. Don’t forget to stretch before and after exercising.
11 foods for a friendly diet
For those looking to balance out their diet — or to shed some calories from holiday cookies and cakes — a fad diet or quick-fix solution won’t be sustainable. The essential factor for weight loss is creating a calorie deficit, which means consuming fewer calories than you burn. One of the most effective ways of accomplishing that is to eat more nutrient-dense foods.
Nutrient-dense foods contain a high number of nutrients relative to their calorie content. Most importantly, they are high in fiber and water. The more of these foods you add to your diet, the easier it will be to stay full and achieve your weight loss goals.
Here are 11 powerful nutrient-dense foods that can help you lose weight.
1. Plain Greek Yogurt: A cup of plain Greek yogurt has around 20 grams of protein and only 130 calories. The high protein content helps keep you full, while the lack of sugar minimizes caloric density.
2. Chia Seeds: These small seeds contain lots of nutrients, including fiber, protein, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids. Just one ounce of chia seeds contains 11 grams of fiber and four grams of protein, making them an incredibly filling food. You can add them to your yogurt, oatmeal or smoothies.
3. Pickles: Though they are often high in sodium, pickles are low in calories and can help to curb your appetite. A single ounce of pickles contains only around five calories. Still, their water and heavy flavor profile can keep you feeling full and satisfied.
4. Watermelon: One cup of watermelon contains only 45 calories and is a good source of vitamins A and C. This tasty fruit is also over 90% water, which helps to keep you hydrated and satiated by occupying space in your stomach.
5. Strawberries: The high water content in berries helps to keep you hydrated and satiated. One cup of strawberries contains only 50 calories and is a good fiber and vitamin C source.
6. Grapefruit: Grapefruits and other citrus fruits are full of nutrients and beneficial plant compounds that help fight inflammation and may help to lower blood pressure. There are only 70 calories in one grapefruit.
7. Chicken Breast: A four-ounce serving of skinless chicken breast contains 27 grams of protein but only 140 calories, making it an excellent food for those trying to lose weight or build muscle mass.
8. Mushrooms: They are low in calories but high in water and fiber, which helps to keep you full. One cup of mushrooms contains only 22 calories but provides three grams of protein and four grams of fiber.
9. Spinach: It is very low in calories but high in nutrients.One cup of spinach contains only seven calories. Still, it is a good source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as magnesium and iron. Spinach can be eaten raw or cooked and goes well in salads, smoothies and soups.
10. Peas: One cup of peas contains around 120 calories and eight grams of protein. Try consuming them as a side dish or adding them to soups and stews. Peas are also a good source of fiber, vitamins C and K, manganese and folate.
11. Cauliflower Rice: One cup of cauliflower contains only 20 calories.This veggie is also a good source of vitamins C, K, and B complex vitamins. The great thing about cauliflower is that it is voluminous and goes well with many different flavors.
A great place to start for this is checking out the produce section of Kankakee Natural Foods, Berkot’s or Jewel-Osco. Happy healthy eating!