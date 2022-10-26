Authenticity is on the menu at a new spot just off Governor’s Highway in Monee. Nad Tatrami opened in March and is a traditional Polish restaurant. Owners Matt and Dorothy Rozak are from Zakopane, a small village in the Tatra Mountains along the Poland/Slovakia border.

According to the restaurant’s website, it was the owners’ dream to open a Polish restaurant with the help of a talented chef who could work with Matt and Dorothy’s recipes, as well as his own. Matt grew up with now-executive chef Paul Piksa, who works alongside sous chefs Nick and Angel. The chefs have a combined total of 65-plus years experience, and — along with Matt and Dorothy — have created an extensive menu of Polish offerings.

The owners, along with the servers, all wear crowns of traditional Polish flowers.

