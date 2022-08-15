LoveALatte Les Artisans

Baristas and interns serve up various coffee options at the annual Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair on July 4.

 LoveALatte

If you’ve been to a community event between the year 2018 and now, it’s likely that you’ve seen a red trailer brewing delicious-smelling coffee.

That would be the sweet scene of LoveALatte Coffee, which was established as a nonprofit pop-up coffee shop four years ago. The organization is a job-training opportunity for young adults with disabilities in Kankakee County. The interns receive hands-on training in customer service, money management and beverage preparation, among other skills related to future successful employment.

Founders Jennifer Carroll and Lori Grzelak, who both work in special education in the area, created LoveALatte with the tagline “Coffee, treats and sweet eats prepared by special people.”

