Santa Claus is coming to town and is scheduled for several family-friendly meals. But his presence (not to be confused with his presents) is not the only holiday-themed fun happening within the walls of local eateries.
A number of local establishments have holiday fun on the brain and on the calendar. Celebrate the season of giving and enjoy a tasty meal.
Santa at the mall
Santa has arrived at Northfield Square Mall and is now taking visits. Santa will be at the mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with a break from 2 to 3 p.m.) Monday through Saturday; from noon to 6 p.m. (with a break from 2:30 to 3 p.m.) Sunday; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a break from 1 to 2 p.m.) on Christmas Eve.
After saying “hi” to Ol’ Saint Nick, grab a treat or snack at one of the following spots:
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels
Barrels-N-Bins
Essential Smoothies
Hollywood 22 Snack Bar
Kansai Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
Shasta Sweets & Gifts
Maternity BVM’s Breakfast with Santa
From 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 4, following the 9 a.m. Mass, Maternity BVM will host Breakfast with Santa in the Maternity Gym. There is no cost for the event, a free offering will be accepted for the pancake breakfast.
Santa will be available for photos with the little ones.
Flight 102’s annual ornament painting
It's that time of year again! Snow, hot chocolate, presents and, of course, ornaments! From 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, will host an evening of Christmas cheer and ornament painting with One Stroke instructor Kathi Eastman.
Reserved spots are $20 per person and must be prepaid. Call 815-523-7470, stop in to reserve or send payment to Venmo.com/Kathi-Eastman to reserve a spot.
Event price includes all materials and supplies to paint. The regular food and wine menu will be available for purchase that evening. Doors open at 5 p.m. for those who’d like to eat and drink prior to painting.
Eastman has been a certified One Stroke instructor since 2004. Over the past 13 years, she has taught hundreds of paint students in several states. One Stroke Painting is designed for any skill level. The One Stroke technique is an easy way to learn color, highlight and shading all in one stroke.
Holiday at Hogwarts
Witches and wizards, get your "Mrs. Weasley" holiday sweaters ready because you are invited to celebrate your holiday at Hogwarts! Dec. 17 to Jan. 15, Holiday at Hogwarts returns to The Bennett-Curtis House, 302 West Taylor St., Grant Park.
“We do a lot of special occasions, it’s kind of our forte,” said Bennett-Curtis owner Scott Zizic. “Our thing is the food, but we throw in a fun event on top of that.”
Such an event is an evening of magical fun in the fully decorated, holiday Hogwarts-themed Bennett-Curtis Mansion, with fun scenes and holiday decorations throughout. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Limited seating is available.
The evening will begin by being sorted into houses and figuring out riddles to solve a photo scavenger hunt. Be sure to stop by The Cauldron Bar, where you will be able to order specialty drinks, including Butterbrew, and more.
Explore the mansion and grounds prior to seating for dinner; there will be many scenes, sets and props set up throughout. A specially-themed plated dinner has been prepared by our house elves, and you will cross onto Platform 9 3/4 and "travel" for a spectacular dinner in The Great Hall.
Be sure to study up on your Wizard Trivia; during dinner you will go head-to-head with the other houses in a race for the House Cup. After dinner, enjoy special photo ops and interact with characters.
Don't forget to stop by Ollivanders to purchase your wand. There are many styles and character wands available just waiting to choose their wizard.