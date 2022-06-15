...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerous heat with heat index values up to 107 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Kankakee Farmers’ Market is in full swing and residents and visitors alike flock to the Saturday morning events in downtown Kankakee. Popular vendor Turtle Acres is celebrating 19 years with the market. The family-run business shared a bit of its tasty history, and explained why they enjoy returning to the market year after year.
“It still works for our family. We created the business to grow skills for our children,” said owner Debbie Turrell, who has seven children — three who have special needs.
She said that all of the kids have stepped up in helping, and said her daughter, Sarah Cherry, and her family are helping usher in the next generation of Turtle Acres. Even the grandkids, three in total, have helped with the business.
“It’s been a really good family experience and a good learning experience,” Turrell said. “[The kids] have done and are doing well. The things that they’ve learned how to do have been so beneficial.”
The family has a certified kitchen in a building on their property. After that building was completed and available, Turtle Acres began participating in the farmers’ market.
The kitchen and cannery specializes in simple, old-fashioned, homemade baked and canned goods. Other popular items on the large menu include jellies, jams and salsas.
