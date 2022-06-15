The Kankakee Farmers’ Market is in full swing and residents and visitors alike flock to the Saturday morning events in downtown Kankakee. Popular vendor Turtle Acres is celebrating 19 years with the market. The family-run business shared a bit of its tasty history, and explained why they enjoy returning to the market year after year.

“It still works for our family. We created the business to grow skills for our children,” said owner Debbie Turrell, who has seven children — three who have special needs.

She said that all of the kids have stepped up in helping, and said her daughter, Sarah Cherry, and her family are helping usher in the next generation of Turtle Acres. Even the grandkids, three in total, have helped with the business.

“It’s been a really good family experience and a good learning experience,” Turrell said. “[The kids] have done and are doing well. The things that they’ve learned how to do have been so beneficial.”

The family has a certified kitchen in a building on their property. After that building was completed and available, Turtle Acres began participating in the farmers’ market.

The kitchen and cannery specializes in simple, old-fashioned, homemade baked and canned goods. Other popular items on the large menu include jellies, jams and salsas.

For more information, go to facebook.com/turtleacres.

The “enduring favorites” are the cinnamon streusel and the sweet bread. In the last several years, they have begun developing more gluten-free options.

Turrell shared that the family were customers before becoming vendors.

“We enjoy Kankakee Farmers’ Market,” she said, adding that the best part has been the friendships they’ve developed with vendors and customers alike.

“[We] get to watch families grow [and] get to watch how people are doing,” Turrell shared. “It’s a really cool experience.”

