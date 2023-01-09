While studying veterinary medicine at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Dr. Madeline Benjamin would venture up to Gilman when the mood struck to break away from studying and enjoy antiquing. Because of the straight-shot up I-57 to get from the university to the Iroquois County city, it was an easy afternoon trip.
She is just one of many who make a drive out to Gilman, less than 30 minutes south of Kankakee County, to enjoy the different antique shops that give way to a vintage treasure hunt.
When first getting into Gilman, one of the very first shops a visitor will see is The Gathering, which offers a mix of old and new and is attached to a cafe.
Benjamin said her favorite spot became Antiques & More on 24 on 126 S. Main Street.
“I felt like it had a very welcoming, neighborhood feel,” she said. “And it has an awesome record selection.”
Antiques & More offers two stories of eye-catching items, from knick-knacks to holiday decor to handwritten letters from decades past.
The second story has a section dedicated to vinyl records, all organized to make the hunt easier.
Reviving relics in Wilmington
On the subject of vinyl, just past the northeast line of Kankakee County is Rick’s Relics on 66, where a collection of thousands of vinyl albums is for sale.
Rick Welch, owner of the store at 116 N. Water Street, said he noticed more vinyl-seeking foot traffic in his antique store after Christmas 2020, as turntables had been a popular gift. Welch initially only had vinyl albums for sale because he was selling turntables but eventually began carrying a bigger inventory as records became more of a sought-out item.
“It started out that I was selling maybe 10 or 20 albums a month,” Welch said. “Now, it’s three to four hundred.”
Welch originally had a few hundred albums on hand but now has more than 4,000 different titles on the shop’s floor, with 2,000 more in the basement’s stock. He has about 3,000 duplicate titles, so if a record sells, he can replace it in his inventory.
While he sells newer pressings, most shoppers come into the store in search of original albums, Welch said.
“Most of the people that come into my store are looking for the old, the analog,” explained Welch, who said older albums have a deeper sound to them in comparison to the new pressings. “People are looking for the albums that sound more like they came from a [cassette] tape.”
The store welcomes many young vinyl shoppers in their teens and 20s. However, it’s not necessarily the current artists they are looking for.
“I am surprised at the amount [of these shoppers] that are buying ‘60s and ‘70s stuff,” Welch said. “I mean, this stuff was old when their parents were teenagers. They’re buying stuff that their grandparents used to listen to.”
Popular artists requested in the store are of the rock and roll genre, such as the Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Elvis. But often titles or artists are requested that surprise Welch, such as a young man who stops by often in search of the likes of Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
Welch also noted he receives an influx in calls requesting certain titles when something newsworthy happens in the music industry, such as the death or arrest of an artist.
More and more stores are carrying not only vinyl albums but different styles and calibers of turntables, and it seems that this resurfacing trend is not going away anytime soon.
These items take up about a quarter of his store, which is otherwise filled with a smattering of antique items and gifts.
Across the street from Rick’s is Papa’s Pickins. Upon entering the store, shoppers will find many antique items, especially ones that are pop culture-related.
One could spend hours without even realizing where the time went while popping in and out of all of the different antique stores Wilmington has to offer, including: Route 66 Antiques; The Crafted Coop; Normington’s General Store; Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques; Spins & Needles; Middle of Nowhere; The Flower Loft; Just For Fun; Old Theatre Antiques & Resale; Paraphernalia Antiques; Sincerely Salli’s; Treasure Cove; Ultimate Thrift Store.
This article first appeared in Lifestyles of Kankakee County.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.