Vinyl albums are coming back in a major way. Rick’s Relics on 66 in Wilmington has an inventory of about 6,000 vinyl albums, according to owner Rick Welch.

While studying veterinary medicine at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Dr. Madeline Benjamin would venture up to Gilman when the mood struck to break away from studying and enjoy antiquing. Because of the straight-shot up I-57 to get from the university to the Iroquois County city, it was an easy afternoon trip.

She is just one of many who make a drive out to Gilman, less than 30 minutes south of Kankakee County, to enjoy the different antique shops that give way to a vintage treasure hunt.

When first getting into Gilman, one of the very first shops a visitor will see is The Gathering, which offers a mix of old and new and is attached to a cafe.

