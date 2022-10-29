Zonta's fall conference

From top left, Robin Savage, Janice Krizik Schmidt, Kelly LaMore; From middle left, Rhonda Thomas, Sandi Cianci, President Tami Galbreath, Governor Cheryl Trudeau, President Elect Amy Lafine; At bottom, Former District 6 Governor Yvonne Chalfant.

 Photo provided

Daily Journal staff report

Members of the Zonta Club of Kankakee recently attended the annual Fall Conference of Zonta International District 6. The conference theme was Continuing the Mission; Building a Better World for Women and Girls and took place Oct. 7-9 in Brookfield, Wisc.

During the three-day meeting, over 150 women representing Zonta clubs from Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to hear keynote speakers Carmen Pitre and Heidi Moore, meet with scholarship awardees and hear updates from the 2022 Zonta International convention.

