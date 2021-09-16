Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, the Zonta Club of Kankakee will be hosting Wicked Night Out at the Manteno Golf Club and Learning Center, located at 7202 N. 4000 E. Rd., Manteno.
Tickets are $25 per person and are currently available on Zonta Club of Kankakee’s Facebook, @zontakankakee. Net proceeds will benefit Harbor House, Clove Alliance, Fortitude Community Outreach and Zonta International.
This is an adults-only event (ages 21 and over) and celebrates women coming together for a wickedly magical night in order to make a difference in the lives of other women. There will be dancing, music, food and a cash bar.
Come dressed up in order to enter the Halloween costume content for a chance to win prices. Also on site will be local vendors and shopping at the Wicked Bazaar.
For more information, go to zontakankakee.org.