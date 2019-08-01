Creating art can be therapeutic for many individuals with autism spectrum disorder and similar diagnoses.
Jarrett Sekosky, originally of Decatur, and his family know firsthand how creative outlets can be used to gain self-esteem and a sense of identity.
The abstract artwork of 24-year-old Jarrett will be featured at the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism in Kankakee throughout the month of August, with an opening reception taking place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Jarrett, who recently moved to Venice, Fla. with his parents, Matt and Sharon Sekosky, was diagnosed with ASD at 3 years old. He’s non-verbal, but he found his voice through abstract art.
Early in his education, Jarrett was given standard graphite and colored pencils to use during art class, but those didn’t really work out for him.
“When it came to doing art, especially coloring, he always used a lot of pressure, even at home when he would color,” Matt explained. “He would use a lot of pressure and break crayons, break pencil points, always had to sharpen his coloring pencils and markers – he’d just be tough on all that stuff.”
At Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta, his teachers, Shelley Hoffman, Pam May and Jodi England, thought they’d try something new with Jarrett: A paintbrush and acrylic paint.
It was basically love at first brush.
“He liked it, and it calmed him down,” Matt said.
From there, teachers, peers and professionals in the art community started to take notice of Jarrett’s works.
Jarrett drew interest from the art therapy program at Millikin University in Decatur. When the Sekosky family still lived in the city, Jarrett met with a Millikin intern twice per week to paint, mostly using acrylic paints in abstract forms.
An art therapy professor at Millikin, Annette Russo, told Jarrett and his family that his art was marketable – good enough to showcase in professional galleries – and that’s when his interest in painting became more than a hobby.
He was featured at the Blue Connection, Millikin’s retail art gallery in Decatur, where Janice Miller, director of the Merchant Street Art Gallery, found him and his works.
Jarrett was one of four artists featured at the gallery during its opening exhibition in September 2015 and has since been invited back multiple times.
Jarrett’s works are so successful and well-received that Miller invited him back for his most recent show, despite the family’s relocation to Florida.
The move has been somewhat difficult on Jarrett, who, as a person with autism, doesn’t always cope with change very easily, but Matt happily announced Jarrett recently began painting again and currently works with art instructor Dave Rakyta at the Venice Art Center.
Together, the duo has been practicing new art forms, though Jarrett still prefer abstract works.
The Sekosky family will be present at Jarrett’s opening reception at the Merchant Street gallery on Friday, and they’re eager to showcase Jarrett’s works, have fun and sell a few pieces in the process.
Along with paintings, Jarrett’s space at the gallery will also feature handmade jewelry and stationery available for sale.
The gallery is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and may be available during other hours by appointment. For more information about the Merchant Street gallery and their mission to help those with ASD thrive, visit their website at merchantstreetartgallery.org.
To learn more about Jarrett and his works, check out his Facebook page, “Jarrett’s Voice Through Art,” or go to his website, jarrettsekosky.wordpress.com.
