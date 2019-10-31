By Daily Journal staff report
To further encourage and recognize young artists, Yellow Elephant Gallery, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Suite 100, Kankakee, invites artists to submit art in their Young Artists exhibit. Entries are due by Nov. 21.
Young Artists is open to all artists age 6 to 14 who are residents of Kankakee, Iroquois, Livingston or Grundy counties. Artists may or may not have been involved in formal art instruction.
All work must be original art completed within the last year and not previously exhibited. Each artist may submit up to three pieces. Art can be any 2D or 3D medium including but not limited to photography, paint, sculpture, drawing, pottery or video.
An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 26. The exhibit will close Dec. 7.
A non-refundable entry fee of $15 is required from each artist at the time of submission. The fee applies to each piece submitted. Five dollars of each entry fee will be donated to Project Strong and Unified Network.
Project SUN is dedicated to implementing a family-driven system of care that provides Kankakee County youth and their families multiple access points to a comprehensive, integrated mental health care system aimed at meeting the needs of the whole child. Project SUN is administered through the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.
To register or for more information, visit yellowelephantgallery.com.
