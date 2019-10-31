Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 23F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 23F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.