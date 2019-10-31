Van Morrison
‘Three Chords and the Truth’
Released: Oct. 25
Label: Exile/Caroline International
Don’t judge a book by its cover, or, at least with Van Morrison.
Arriving on the heels of a successful series of records combining some of his own composition with plenty of R&B, blues and jazz numbers, you could expect a name like “Three Chords and the Truth” and the stylized lines of the cover art to point you toward a collection of country classics.
Instead, Van the Man’s sixth(!) album in four years gathers over 67 minutes of Morrison originals, its 14 tracks among the most easygoing-in-a-good-way he’s released in ages.
Morrison brings “Astral Weeks” guitarist Jay Berliner back into the fold on six tracks to add some very fine acoustic guitar leads. On the soulful title track, as well as on the rollicking “Early Days” which features Morrison’s honking sax, he revisits career beginnings, a theme he’s tackled before which evidently continues to inspire him.
“In Search of Grace” recounts a woman’s mysterious disappearance 50-odd years ago to a tune reminiscent of the Impressions’ “People Get Ready,” while closer “Days Gone By” is nearly eight minutes of earthbound mysticism built on folk foundations similar to those which elevated many of Morrison’s best albums in decades past.
Key cuts: “March Winds in February,” “Bags Under My Eyes”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!