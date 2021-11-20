Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild invites the public to Symphony of Sweets for a magical evening of great food and fellowship. The event will be held at the Kankakee Country Club on Dec. 5 immediately after the KVSO concert at 3:30 p.m. at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.
Browse the elaborate dessert raffle table of homemade desserts made by the Symphony Women’s Guild members, followed by a scrumptious dinner. A cash bar will be available. A live auction with auctioneer Phil Angelo will include: 6-foot tall Van Gogh reproductions; a gourmet dinner for eight, hors d’oeuvres for party of twelve, dinner for two at Teatro Ziazanni in Chicago; a golf outing for four; and many more enticing items.
The Symphony of Sweets event is sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild. Dinner menu choices include: pork medallions with cranberry sauce, coq au vin (a delicious chicken dish) or a vegetarian option. Children younger than 12 years old will be served chicken fingers. The cost for adults is $55 and children younger than 12 cost $20. Reservations can be made by calling Jane at 815-501-9007.