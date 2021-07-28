Daily Journal staff report
The Greater International Healing & Deliverance Center will present Women of Excellence Conference 2021 with the theme of “Stepping Into Your Divine Purpose.”
The event will be held on Aug. 7 and 8 at the International Healing & Deliverance Center, 595 S. West Ave., Kankakee. It will be hosted by founders Lady Linda Collins and Bishop Sherman Collins.
At 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, there will be an orientation celebration. The event itself will kickoff at 8 a.m. on Aug. 7 and the day will feature breakfast, classes and Pastor Grace Gordon-Smith of Kingdom Life Center of Kankakee as the guest speaker.
At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, the weekend will continue with services and guest speaker Apostles Shelly Dugas of Repair of the Breach Fivefold Ministries of Lake Charles.
Register at Greaterihdctx.org.