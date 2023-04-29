US-NEWS-RELATE-50DATES-50STATES-1-MCT

Minnesota native Olivia Stapleton will be traveling across America to go on one date in each of 48 states. 

 TNS/Olivia Stapleton

MINNEAPOLIS — Olivia Stapleton always wanted to visit all 50 states. What she hadn’t planned on was going on a date in every one of them — and doing it in just six months.

The Minnesota native will have over eight dates a month as she travels across America. They will range from adrenaline-inducing parasailing to a laid-back bike ride along the beach. Oh, and those dates will be in front of millions of viewers on social media as part of the “50 Dates 50 States” series, which has nearly 600,000 TikTok followers.

“This is a crazy adventure,” she said. “I love to travel — life is too short not to.”

Recommended for you