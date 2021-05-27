Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism released the winning t-shirt design for the 2021 Run for Autism, taking place on June 20. T-shirts are included with runner registration and also are available for separate purchase at Facebook.com/ArtistsWithAutism15.
The Run for Autism, formerly the Kilbride Classic, will be starting at 8 a.m. on Father’s Day, June 20, at Cobb Park. As always, it will benefit individuals with Autism.
The Run can be done as a 5K run, 2-mile walk or a 200-yard dash for children. For completing the race, each person who registered by June 6 will receive a run t-shirt with a design created by an artist with Autism who won the design competition.
Registration is available at merchantstreetartgallery.org. Funds raised at this event will stay local and will go toward workshops, classes and other opportunities/services for those who have an Autism Spectrum Disorder (and their families) through the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.