From bluebells to bicycles to silver anniversary celebrations and more, there are new, exciting ways to celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.
In time for Earth Day, April 22, the Canal Corridor Association is expanding its bicycle-share station at Midewin NTP; a virtual silver anniversary panel discussion will highlight “Volunteers and Service” over the past 25 years at Midewin NTP; and a new “Spring Blossoms” self-guided tour provides an insider’s guide to some of the most colorful spring blooms on the prairie.
Pedal the Prairie!
The Canal Corridor Association is expanding its bicycle-share station at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. On March 19, the CCA returned eight bicycles to their rack at the Iron Bridge Trailhead (GPS coordinates: 41°22’43.9”N 88°07’23.0”W); the CCA will install their new, additional rack of bicycles near the south entrance to the Route 53 Trail (located at 30239 Highway 53, Wilmington).
If a bicycle is available, rent it from the CCA to explore the prairie on wheels without having to tote a bicycle along with.
“Twenty-five years ago, the Illinois Land Conservation Act identified four key objectives for the establishment of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, and one objective is recreation,” said Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie supervisor Wade Spang.
“Today, there are about 30 miles of non-motorized public trails at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and with the Canal Corridor Association’s bicycle-share program, prairie enthusiasts can experience the prairie on wheels on about 16 miles of designated trails.”
Earth Day Webinar
Silver Anniversary Panel Discussion, at 6 p.m. April 22. Celebrations of 25 years of prairie restoration continue. In this Earth Day panel discussion honoring the Midewin NTP Silver Anniversary, the focus will be on “Volunteers and Partners.”
Midewin NTP Archaeologist and Tribal Liaison Joe Wheeler will moderate this informational discussion that will feature the following panelists:
• Paul Botts, President & Executive Director, The Wetlands Initiative
• Allison Cisneros, Midewin NTP Project Manager, The Nature Conservancy in Illinois
• Jerry Heinrich, President, Midewin Alliance and Midewin Interpretive Association
• Gail Pyndus, Founding Member, Midewin Heritage Association; and
• Joe Roth, Formerly with Openlands
To register for the program, email SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov or call: (815) 423-6370.
Spring Blossoms
Where can one see spring blooms at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie on and around Earth Day? An insider’s guide to some of the best spring blossoms on the prairies is available at Midewin.oncell.com/en/spring-blossom-tour-274586.html.
There are eye-catching prairie wildflowers or seasonal blooms of spring beauties, violet wood sorrels, wild hyacinths and more. Tours feature: (1) Prairie Creek Woods Trail: 41°20’37.6”N 88°10’18.5”W and the (2) Prairie Farmer Interpretive Route, which is near the Iron Bridge Trailhead: 41°22’43.9”N 88°07’23.0”W.
Step 1: LOOK for the spring bloom that you see; the directory is arranged by color. Descriptions of spring blossoms are categorized in sections by mostly green, white, purple, pink, red, blue or yellow.
Step 2: SCROLL through and find the photo of your flower.
Step 3: CLICK on the picture of your flower to learn more.
Throughout this silver anniversary year, volunteers and staff have been researching and writing all-new content to provide the Spring Blossoms tour and also two more tours that meander through (1) “The River Road Seedbeds”; and (2) “On The Trail of Eliza Steele.”
Drift back in time walking near where New York City writer Eliza Steele first experienced the prairie in 1840. She wrote about her first encounter with a prairie “somewhere near Joliet” in 1840.
The next year, Eliza’s personal recollections became the popular book “A Summer Journey in The West.” What did the prairie look like to Eliza? Explore the prairie with the new interpretive hikes – on Earth Day or any day – and find out.