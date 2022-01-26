WILMINGTON — On Sunday Feb. 6, Wilmington Masonic Lodge #208 will be having a chili cook-off and bake sale. Proceeds will fund the Steven’s Middle School “Pedals For Progress.”
Tasting and a bowl of house chili is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 11 and over. Kids under 11 are free. There will also be $1 hotdogs. This event will be hosted from 4 to 7 p.m. at 311 Main St., Wilmington.
To register to be a contestant or for more information, call Tony Collachia at 708-772-7312 or George Roesel at 815-509-7001.