...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 30 kt with occasional gales to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor, IL to Michigan City, IN and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor, IL.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Wilmington Master Mason Ben Stickel, of Wilmington, cooks up chili.
WILMINGTON — From 1-4 p.m. Feb. 26, the Wilmington Freemasons Lodge #208 will be having its 13th annual Chili Cook-Off to fund the Pedals for Progress program.
Tasting and a bowl of House Chili costs $10 for adults, $5 for kids older than 11 and free for kids 11 and younger. There also will be $1 hot dogs available. Wilmington Masonic Lodge is located at 311 Main St., Wilmington.
Think you have what it takes to be the Chili King? Register to be a contestant. Call Ben Stickel 815-370-7331 or Matt Lohmar 815-210-9606.
