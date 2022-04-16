The Take a Break With a Frog Symphony Zoom webinar will take place May 13. Learn why frogs are serenading each other this time of year and which ones are the best singers, from tree frogs to bullfrogs to the all-American toad.
The Forest Preserve District of Will County offers programs year-round that appeal to a wide variety of interests. On tap in early May are offerings for moms, tots and nature lovers.
Mother’s Day Weekend at Monee Reservoir
From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 7 or 8 at the Monee Reservoir — 27341 S. Ridgeland Ave., Monee — take part in outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, picnicking, boating or just lounging in the sun. Visit the concessions building and mention you are a mother, and receive a complementary Mother’s Day gift. Free, all ages. Registration is not required.
Frederick’s Grove Wildflower Hike
From 9 to 11 a.m. May 7 at McKinley Woods — Frederick’s Grove — 27110 S. McKinley Woods Road, Channahon — explore one of the Forest Preserve District’s oldest preserves and see what’s in bloom. Free for all ages. Registration is required by May 6; call 815-722-9470, or sign up online.
Nature Play Day — Snakes
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 11 at Plum Creek Nature Center — located at 27064 Dutton Road, Beecher — May’s theme for this monthly nature-themed program tots is snakes. Participants will search for snakes on the trails surrounding the nature center after some fun snake activities. Free for ages 3 to 5. Registration is required by May 10; call 708-946-2216, or sign up online.
Take a Break with a Frog Symphony
From noon to 12:30 p.m. May 13 on Zoom, grab your lunch and enjoy a quick 30-minute naturalist-led session on frogs. Learn what they look and sound like and which ones are the best singers, from tree frogs to bullfrogs to the all-American toad. Free for ages 10 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.