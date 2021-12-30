The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2022 event schedule includes a National Archives exhibition titled “The Way We Worked” that will run from Feb. 12 through May 8 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. The exhibition traces the many changes that affected the workforce and work environment over the past 150 years. This photo depicting a workman on the framework of the Empire State Building in New York City around 1930-31 is courtesy of the National Archives, Records of the Works Progress Administration.