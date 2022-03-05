KANKAKEE — Thursday afternoon, at a storefront on Kankakee’s Station Street, a woman named Diane gathered her items near the register. Store owner Kathleen Wiedenfeld noted Diane is there almost every day and is one of the store’s biggest supporters.
Diane smiled and nodded in agreement as she described herself as “a walking advertisement” for One Neighbor at a Time, a resale shop that opened July 16 and assists in Wiedenfeld’s nonprofit of the same name.
“The mission behind it is to get people clean, running water; indoor plumbing; protection from the elements; and, overall, basic necessities for people,” Wiedenfeld said.
Wiedenfeld, who is originally from Streamwood and raised her family in Huntley, worked for eight years at a consignment store in Algonquin. After learning about the area of Pembroke from a segment on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” she decided to reach out to Pembroke residents via letter to see what basic necessities they might need assistance with.
After beginning One Neighbor at a Time 10 years ago, Wiedenfeld began raising money through making and selling jewelry and through her booth at Consignments and More on Route 50. Now that her kids are grown, Wiedenfeld lives in St. Anne so she can be near her store.
Still in touch with the resale shop owner in Algonquin, Wiedenfeld drives there once or twice per week for items that have not sold and this becomes the inventory for her store. The northern-based store owner donates these items to Wiedenfeld to be sold for nonprofit proceeds. Everything except for the men’s clothing is from the friend’s consignment store.
“I wanted everything to be as good of quality as hers,” Wiedenfeld said, noting that, because she worked there for eight years, she knows and trusts the check-in process of items. “No spots, no stains, no holes.”
Currently gearing up for a winter clearance sale on Wednesday, when all clothing and shoes will be $1, Wiedenfeld said it’s not about selling at a high price point. In addition to raising funds and helping those in need, she wants her store to be able to serve anyone in the community, regardless of financial status.
She shared a story of a recent shopper who was on the hunt for jeans and could not find anything that fit in her price range. The shopper came into the store and found two pairs for $6.50.
“That just made my day. … That’s what it’s about,” Wiedenfeld said.
Sales from the store also go toward the store’s maintenance, such as rent and bills, but everything else is put in an account for when Wiedenfeld takes on a new “neighbor” to help. Whether through a tip from a friend or a direct reach out, Wiedenfeld meets with the person in need of a basic necessity to get a rundown of the situation.
“Say somebody needs assistance and they qualify and we [move forward] to help them, I would make it as a fundraiser,” she said. “I would let the people know coming in, ‘This is what we’re going for. You can donate cash or purchase more stuff to help that go up.’”
Wiedenfeld shared people are more apt to donate to a cause when they have some basic information and an understanding they’re helping a specific person or family.
While she cannot meet each need alone, she does make it a point to help guide those in need in the direction of other community resources who might be of assistance, such as Still I Rise and KCCSI.
Repeat customers
Wiedenfeld said most of the store’s success has come from word-of-mouth and that she often has many repeat customers. One of her very first customers, Becky McHargue, of St. Anne, spread the word to family and friends, and they visit nearly weekly.
“Kathleen has a shop with fabulous inventory and a personality to match,” McHargue said. “My sisters, friends and I are frequent customers, enjoying not only the shopping but also chatting with Kathleen.”
One Neighbor at a Time is located at 330 W. Station St., Kankakee. For more information, go to onaat.org, or email kathleen@onaat.org.