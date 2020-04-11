Loretta Lynn recalls friendship with Patsy Cline
They were born the same year, both grew up poor, married difficult men and became two of the biggest country stars the world has ever seen. Loretta Lynn was just five months older than her friend, Patsy Cline, but has outlived her by about 60 years.
In her new memoir, “Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust,” the self-described coal miner’s daughter from Butcher Holler, Ky., reminisces about their friendship and what it was like to “kick down the golden country music doors” at a time when folks said women couldn’t sell tickets or records.
Their friendship began in 1961, when Lynn performed Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces” on the radio and dedicated it to the more established singer, who was recovering from a near-fatal car crash. Cline summoned her to the hospital, and the two forged a bond that lasted until Cline’s death in a 1963 plane crash.
Turns out, they had a lot in common. Neither had much schooling. But of the two, Lynn was by far the more naïve, shocked to hear Cline yelling at her manager, telling her she could never do the same. “Hells bells, Loretta!” Cline responded. “Those boys are your managers, not your bosses!”
Lynn is, above all, a great storyteller, and this book is filled with warm and funny stories, as heartfelt and true as any of her songs.
— By ANN LEVIN, The Associated Press
Author leaves readers wanting more
In “Rules for Being a Girl,” by bestselling authors Candace Bushnell and Katie Cotugno, high school student Marin Lospato becomes the victim of a teacher’s sexual advances — one who happens to be the school’s most beloved.
Marin knows what happened is beyond unacceptable, but she must nevertheless face off with school administrators, classmates and even her best friend, who all seem convinced she either made the whole thing up or at least misread the situation.
Marin, however, refuses to back down until this teacher sees consequences. As she continues to stand up for herself, she begins to notice the many more ways in which girls at her school are victimized. So, she begins speaking out for them, too.
“Rules for Being a Girl” is an engrossing and engaging read, filled with dynamic characters that will keep readers wanting more. While Marin’s is a fight that should never be necessary, her experience is one many women and girls unfortunately will relate to. It’s a powerful story of a girl determined to make others look her in the eyes and listen.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
Wetmore’s debut is a gripping women’s saga
Don’t be misled by the title of Elizabeth Wetmore ’s excellent debut novel, “Valentine.” It is not a gentle narrative that begets sweet memories of romance.
The opening two sections, “Gloria” and “Mary Rose,” are tense and riveting, haunting the story throughout.
In the first section, the life of 14-year-old Gloria Ramirez hangs in the balance as the sun rises over the windswept flatlands of West Texas. The victim of a vicious beating and rape, she retrieves her scattered clothes and begins her escape. The teen who assaulted her, cowboy hat pulled down over his eyes, sleeps nearby at the wheel of his pickup.
In the second, Mary Rose Whitehead, a pregnant woman with a grade-school daughter, is confronted on the front porch of her isolated ranch house by Gloria’s rapist, Dale Strickland. He might be young and fuzzy-cheeked, but he is terrifying.
This scene unfolds with a building sense of dread. In its aftermath, the narrative seems to exhale. In ensuing sections, the story calms as the lives of other women around Odessa, Texas — Corrine, Ginny, Suzanne, Karla — are told with less menace. Each, however, touches on the rape and its consequences, with Wetmore deftly depicting this oil patch region, circa 1976, and its many echoes in the lives of women and immigrants today.
— Kendal Weaver, The Associated Press
