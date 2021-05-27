Live Music
• Crawford’s Daughter Duo: The acoustic show is from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight at Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.
• Matt Yeager: The acoustic show is at 8 p.m. Friday at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.
• The South Side Social Club: The band is performing at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno.
• Strings Beyond Description: The band’s debut performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
• Beeso and Friends/The Strips: The performance starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno.
• Chris James: The acoustic show is at 8 p.m. Saturday at First Stop Bar and Grill, 510 S. Oak St., Chebanse.
• Just Roll With It: The classic rock band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Porky Barn Tavern, 522 W. Walnut St., Watseka. There is no cover for the event.
• Isaac Mathews: The singer/songwriter will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Copeland’s Bar and Grill, 51 N. Main St., Manteno.
Bike Knight
From 6 to 9 p.m. tonight, The Knights of The Innocent is hosting Bike Knight at Top Fuel Saloon, located at 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood. There will be vendors as well as food and drink, 50/50s and raffles for various causes will be held.
The Kankakee Jamboree
This event is a block party/street fest-style community concert, with a splash of politics. The event is from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley (the back lot of the Quality Inn). Event organizers request that attendees bring a chair. The event features performances by: The Nick Lynch Band, Matt Yeager of The South Side Social Club, Milk N Cooks and guests include Scott Presler, Catalina Lauf, Gary Rabine and Rob Cruz. Tickets are available at gopjamboree.com.
Local Hero Display
The Kankakee County Museum will be kicking off its first ever local hero display honoring Brigadier General Thomas V. Draude. The opening of the display is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. View military artifacts from the retired Marine Corps General’s time in service (between 1962-1993) and visit with Draude. The display will be available for viewing through Nov. 11.