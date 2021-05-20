Movie in the park
Friday at dusk, the Kankakee Valley Park District will be hosting Movie in the Park at the Don Palzer Bandshell at Bird Park. The movie is “Hotel Transylvania” and admission to the PG-rated film is free. No registration required.
Live music
• Kelli Bonomo: The vocal/piano performance is at 7 p.m. Friday at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.
• FlipSide: The party dance band will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno.
• John David Daily: The country performance is set for 9 p.m. Friday at Copeland’s, 51 N. Main St., Manteno.
• Just Roll With It: The classic rock performance is from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Sit-N-Bull Saloon, 614 Gould St., Beecher. There is no cover and the venue is family friendly.
• The John Webber Band: The classic country with a twist of rock and roll performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
• John Till: The acoustic performance is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Kankakee County Art League Show
The show kicks off Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. The show will run through the end of August.
Three Faces of Shakespeare
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association hosts a fundraising event to walk through three vignettes with Shakespeare’s most common themes: comedy, tragedy and romance. The performances run in 30-minute intervals from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Dr., Kankakee.