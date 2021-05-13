Shredding event
The Rotary Club of Bradley-Bourbonnais will be hosting its annual shredding event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Turk Furniture parking lot, located at 515 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The event is free with donations accepted to benefit ShelterBox, an international disaster relief charity. Residential paper waste only; no electronics or hazardous waste items.
Moon Cookie birthday party
Moon Cookie Gallery, located at 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Suite 150, Kankakee, is hosting an in-store event to celebrate its fifth year. Raffle prizes, goodie bags for the first 50 shoppers, special promotions, new spring items and artist meet and greets will be available. The event will also feature a succulent and cactus bar. Masks and social-distancing required.
Live music
• John Corabi: Performing at 7 p.m. tonight at the Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
• Miguel Garza: Performing at 8 p.m. tonight at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.
• Lucas Alexander: Performing at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.
Art classes
• Wine glass painting: At 6 p.m. tonight at Top Notch Knots & Pots (1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais) Kathi Eastman will be teaching a summer-themed wine glass painting class.
• May paint class: At 11 a.m. Saturday in the Arts Center at Northfield Square Mall, Kathi Eastman, Community Arts Council of Kankakee County and Arts Center of Kankakee County will host a class for painting succulents on a wooden plaque.