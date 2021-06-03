Bike to a movie in the park
This family bike ride to the Movies in the Park will begin at the trail next to Phantom Harley Davidson, ending at Legacy Park. Register for free at form.jotform.com/211126217473145. Registered children ages 14 and under will receive giveaways upon arrival. The Village of Manteno’s Movies in the Park will feature Disney’s “Zombies” at Legacy Park. Don’t miss a special performance by The Dance Alive Zombies to kick off the movie at 8 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase from the Friends of the Library. Bring chairs, blankets and cash for concessions.
Outdoor movie night
At 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the Salvation Army of Kankakee will be hosting movie night in the main parking lot. There will be a free screening of Marvel’s “Black Panther,” including popcorn, candy and drinks. Seating will be available and camping chairs or blankets are allowed.
Fantasy Amusement Carnival
Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Fantasy Amusement will be hosting its carnival in the Northfield Square Mall parking lot for the second weekend in a row. Thursday through Sunday, festival food favorites such as hand-dipped corn dogs and freshly-made funnel cakes will be available. Thursday: unlimited ride special from 6 p.m. to close ($25 per person); Friday and Saturday unlimited ride special from 6 p.m. to close ($30 per person); Saturday and Sunday unlimited ride special from 2 to 6 p.m. ($25 per person). Visit fantasyamusements.com for more details.
Sunset Stroll
From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, the Kankakee Development Corporation will be hosting a Sunset Stroll in Downtown Kankakee. The annual event features live music from Matt Yeager & The South Side Social Club, a Slow Roll Bike Ride that will begin and end at Rigo’s (starting at 6 p.m.), fire twirling by Intrinsic Arts, adult beverages (with a wristband required) and food by Rigo’s & The Pizza Kitchen. Social distancing and masks will be enforced.
Live music
• Eric Swanson Acoustics: The performance starts at 7 p.m. tonight at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.
• Leo Fron Acoustics: The performance starts at 8 p.m. Friday at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.
• Just Roll With It: The performance starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Rich’s Tap, 25 N. Dixie Hwy., Momence.