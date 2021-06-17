Golf cart parade
From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, the Village of Manteno is hosting the sixth annual Golf Cart Parade. Line up starts at 5:30 p.m. at S. Marquette Pl. (behind elementary) and the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will end at the Square on Main Street, with a 7:30 p.m. performance from Off the Charts. Pre-registration not required. To be entered into the best-dressed cart contest, you must arrive at the parade line up no later than 6 p.m. All carts must be registered and street legal. Manteno PD will be available at the parade line up to get carts registered. No candy/objects can be thrown from carts.
Kankakee Summer Concert Series
From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Harold and Jean Milner Festival Square Hill Stage, Downtown Kankakee’s Summer Concert Series continues with a performance from Three’s A Crowd. There will be a different band performing every Friday night through August.
Outdoor safari
From 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Exploration Station is hosting an outdoor safari event for ages 3 to 7. Be on the lookout for all sorts of animals and participate in safari-themed activities. Every child will create a safari vest, binoculars and sand art necklace to take home. Price per child is $10 (add a 16-inch safari animal for $15). Register by June 18.
Momence Heritage Day
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, join the City of Momence for the annual Heritage Day. This year’s theme is the 1920s. Enjoy an entire day of free activities, including carriage rides, tours and exhibits and local entertainment. There will be a car and tractor show at Island Park, over 40 vendors with artisan crafts, soaps, wood, jewelry, baked goods and more. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Donut Foundry and Steam Hollow Brewing Co. Activities run throughout the day and, from 7 to 11 p.m., there will be a street dance featuring Time Bandits. For more information and a list of activity locations, visit momenceheritageday.org.
Anniversary pop-up shop
The Kupkake Boutique will be hosting a one-year anniversary pop-up shop from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Northfield Square Mall. The following vendors will be participating: Andre Reeves, Mir De Elle Corsets, Up Next Credit Services, Elephant Customs, Cocoa’s Closet, Saditty Esscentials, Delightful Drip, Kamora’s Intimate Apparel, Go Yummies Healthy Eats And Great Treats, Make UP By Bluv, The Wink Collection, Lavish Kollection, ICY U Lookin, Sweats By Jess, Harmony Effect, Inside Out Fashion Boutique, Kennedy Kravings, Lash Junkie, Crafty Cyra, Kweenz Kollection, Shiayre Collections, Precious P, Affordable Furniture, Lamont’s Boutique, Big Baby Sweets, LyQuora Body Liquor, Beyond Glitz and Décor, Baddie Looks, Molly’s Trap House, Re-Re Kreative Kollection, A Tough Love LLC, A Tasteful Touch 32, Boogie Jersey’s.
Run for Autism
The 27th Annual Run for Autism, formerly known as the Kilbride Family Classic, 5K Run/2-Mile Walk/200-yard Kids Dash will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday at Cobb Park in Kankakee. Funds raised from the event allow Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism to be able to continue providing people with Autism exercises that help them become contributing members of our society. Sign up for the Run for Autism at merchantstreetartgallery.org or by stopping by Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday. The gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.