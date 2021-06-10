Kankakee Summer Concert Series
From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Harold and Jean Milner Festival Square Hill Stage, Downtown Kankakee’s Summer Concert Series kicks off with a performance from Fox Cross Stringband. There will be a different band performing every Friday night through August.
Wine tasting
At 7 p.m. Friday, the owners of Mistie Hill Vineyard in Custer Park will be at The Library Bar — 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais — for a free wine tasting event. Call 815-928-9143 to register as seating is limited.
Yoga in the Square
The Village of Manteno, in partnership with certified yoga instructor Melissa Gottschall of Madelia Yoga, is offering free Yoga in the Square this summer. Bring a mat or a towel and a water bottle for this hour-long class, suitable for all levels. Class will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. Please arrive at least 10 minutes early to allow for time to set-up and settle in. Yoga will take place at 50 W. Second St., Manteno. Yoga in the Square will take place the second and fourth Saturday of the month through August.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
The Village of Manteno and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Bed Build with the non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Kankakee Area for children who do not have a bed. The build will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and seeks volunteers. Sign up to volunteer or donate via jotform.com/form/211257797454162.
Great American Bike Ride
From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Bourbonnais Township Park District will be hosting the Great American Bike Ride for ages 7 to 13. The cost is $20 (with lunch included) and the event will take place at Perry Farm Park Pavillion. Call 815-933-9905 to register.
Just Roll With It
The classic rock band will be performing from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno. No cover.