Vinyasa Flow Yoga
9:30 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Health Fitness Center, 100 Fitness Drive, Bourbonnais.
As of this week, in-person yoga classes have restarted, with each class being limited to 10 participants. The Vinyasa Flow Yoga is a one-hour class led by Christina Burch. All classes require a voucher to attend and group exercise offering is subject to change as phases of reopening progress.
Kids’ Reading Hour
1 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Coffee House, 124 W. Main St., Peotone.
Participating children will be read a story and will then do a craft relating to the story. There are limited spots due to COVID-19 restrictions, so reservations must be made in advance by calling 708-792-7138.
Afternoon Paint Party
2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom.
Bradley Public Library is hosting an afternoon paint party via Zoom where Allison and Olivia will be showcasing a Jesse Robertson tutorial. The class is open to teens and adults. What's needed at home: Brushes (recommended #12 flat, #6 bright, #6 round, #1 round, #8 filbert; cup of water; paper towels; pencil; painting clothes; and mixing plate. Kits may still be available at the library for pick-up.
Just Roll With It
8 p.m. at Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno.
The classic rock band will be performing from 8 p.m. to midnight. The show is 21 and older and there is no cover charge. On the band's Facebook page, they posted, "We'll have some great new tunes for you all to rock out to. Stay safe and healthy, everyone."
The Valentine Market
1 p.m. Sunday at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
Valentine market featuring décor and crafts, and food by Tone Capone Taco Truck. The event is family- and dog-friendly and will feature live music from 2 to 5 p.m. by The EBJ Band. Participating vendors include: Scentsy, Do Terra Oils, Knockout Designs from the Heart, C&C Inspirations, Eat, Drink, Craft, Repeat, J's Fresheners, Little Angels' Secret, Head 2 Bow, Gypsy Warrior, Bruce's Crafty Wreaths & Holiday Décor, Crafty Vintage Mom, Wildbean Boutique and Riley's Holiday Threading & Cross Stitch.
Chicago's Grant Park and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
4 p.m. Sunday via Facebook.
Often called "Chicago's front yard," Grant Park comprises several city locations: Millennium Park, Buckingham Fountain, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum Campus. But in 1968, as Netflix's “The Trial of the Chicago 7” points out, Grant Park saw major clashes between the Chicago Police Department and demonstrators during the Democratic National Convention. Chicago Movie Tours will discuss the film and Grant Park’s history during this 10 Minute Tour. Visit facebook.com/chimovietours at the scheduled time and click play on the live video.
