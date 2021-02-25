Steam Hollow’s weekend
At 5 p.m. on Friday, The Bennett-Curtis House will be holding a catering pop up at the brewery. They will be offering both dine-in and carry-out (pre-order and pick up). Menu items include: BBQ pulled chicken sandwich, gourmet mac and cheese (topped with pulled chicken), gourmet grilled cheese, beer brats, homemade soup — Tia Maria, a spicy creamy tomato bisque — and this weekend’s special is a filet mignon dinner. At 7 p.m. the same night, the brewery will be hosting karaoke. At 7 p.m. Saturday, The Strips will be performing. At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, there will be a chunky blanket workshop and at 2 p.m. Tone Capone’s taco truck will be on site.
Isaac Mathews at Copeland’s
At 7 p.m. on Friday, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Isaac Mathews will be performing at Copeland’s Bar & Grill at 51 N. Main Street, Manteno. Restaurant and bar patrons are invited to enjoy the music over dinner and drinks. The event is free and open to the public.
Young Men Speak
At noon on Saturday, Alkebulan is hosting “Young Men Speak,” an event led by voices of Black men of the future. The event will cover school equality, social justice in courts, driving while Black and job discrimination. The first 15 men to arrive will receive free entry. The event is located at 288 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Food will be available.
Bon Appétit Bourbonnais
The Village of Bourbonnais invites diners to “Bon Appétit Bourbonnais” — a restaurant support and rebate program. Between Feb. 12 and April 4, patrons who spend $100 or more at any Village of Bourbonnais eating establishment will be eligible to receive a $10 Visa rebate gift card in addition to being entered into a grand prize drawing for a $500, $250 or $100 Visa gift card. There are 42 locations included in the dining local event for residents and non-residents.
