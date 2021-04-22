Springfest 5K Run & Fitness Walk
Organized by the Kankakee River Running Club, the race will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Manteno American Legion, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno. The race will be taking safety and social-distancing precautions. There will be some nearby street parking and parking lots available one block to the east on Main Street. Racers are invited to enjoy the Legion’s outdoor beer garden after the race. Registration is available online at racerpal.com/races/springfest. Runners must be pre-registered as there is no day-of registration. A portion of the race’s proceeds will be donated to the Manteno American Legion.
Caffeine and Chrome
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Gateway Classic Cars is hosting a car show at Gateway Classic Cars of Chicago (1329 Commerce Dr., Crete). There is no admission fee and there will be free giveaways. Cruise in with your collectible car or daily driver and bring your appetite. All makes and models are welcome with plenty of parking space. For more information, visit gatewayclassiccars.com/fluid-caffeine-and-chrome.
Live music
• Leo Fron Acoustics will be performing from 8 to 11 p.m. tonight at The Library Bar at 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.
• Dennis Knight Acoustic will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Peotone American Legion Post 392. The venue is located at 109 E. North St., Peotone.
• Karaoke night returns with DJ Rip N Rich from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Steam Hollow at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
• Susan Williams & the Wright Groove will be performing funky blues, classic rock and originals from their CD, “It’s About Time!” from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno.
• FlipSide will be performing Motown classics, rock and R&B from 8 to 11 p.m. at Copeland’s Bar & Grill at 51 N. Main St., Manteno.
• The classic rock band, Just Roll With It, will be performing from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Tuffy’s Lounge, 1099 S. Water St., Wilmington. There is no cover.