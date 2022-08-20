Week in photos: Aug. 20, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The 84th Momence Gladiolus Festival royalty is introduced at the coronation program Aug. 10 in Momence. Daily Journal/David Volden Brittney Castro, of Kankakee, with children Anthony, 1; Daniel, 6; Adan, 7; and Andres, 12, visit the Back to School Bash on Saturday in Kankakee. Daily Journal/David Volden Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Bourbonnais celebrates 175 years this year. Anniversary celebrations will be held Saturday and Sunday. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A cat's life for me Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A cat's life for me Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 17-23 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 17-23 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 17-23 Daily Journal staff report Aug 17, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles OVER EASY: The gift of a child Ways to pay for long-term care without insurance or savings Teenager's behavior makes Grandma want to stay home You'll want to make a batch of this effective DIY upholstery cleaner Readers share frugality tips A will or a trust? 8 strategies to graduate college debt-free Ex asks woman if she's available for cuddling Woman and her son endure boyfriend's odd behavior How to clean your Keurig and how often you should Retired man ready to travel while wife still is working OVER EASY: Celebrate life Jealousy undermines woman's relationship with retiree Local Faces Local faces: Aug. 13, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 13, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, organizations and events. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife