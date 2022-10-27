WATSEKA — A free “Rules of the Road” Review Course is being offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Watseka Public Library. The Review Course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam.
The two-hour course explains the driver’s exam and provides a written exam for participants to practice. It is taught by an experienced instructor from the Office of the Secretary of State Driver Services Deptartment. The questions and information in the course are provided to help drivers measure knowledge of driving skills and Illinois traffic laws.
The instructor will discuss the information and answer any questions participants may have about the exam or the process of obtaining or renewing a driver’s license.
Along with a thorough review of the Illinois Rules of the Road manual, the Review Course is a valuable tool in refreshing knowledge of Illinois driving laws, traffic signs and practical driving skills. This course is designed to give drivers, especially senior citizens and those with disabilities, the knowledge and confidence needed to obtain or renew a driver’s license.
Illinois law states that drivers 75 years of age and older are required to take a driving test to demonstrate their driving ability when their driver’s license comes up for renewal.
The class is open to anyone who wants to refresh their knowledge or learn more about Illinois driving laws, including those who are not required to renew their license at this time. Motorists who know the rules of the road and practice defensive driving make our roadways safer for everyone. The Illinois Rules of the Road manual is the best driver’s guide to being a responsible and skilled driver.
To insure that sufficient materials are supplied, interested persons are asked to register for this free class by calling the Library at 815-432-4544 by Monday.