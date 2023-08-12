The Woodmen poster

“The Woodmen” is the latest film from Watseka director Joshua Brucker.

 Courtesy of Horror Dadz Productions

Daily Journal staff report

Director Joshua Brucker, based out of Watseka, has directed his next found-footage feature film, “The Woodmen.”

After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Brucker, cast and crew filmed “The Woodmen” in June 2023 in Blue Ridge, Ga.

Recommended for you